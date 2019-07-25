The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 6: Disney Film Is 'Sure Shot Hit' With Rs 75 Crore

The Lion King Box Office: A still from the show (courtesy taranadarsh)

Disney's live-action movie The Lion King witnessed "excellent" performance over the weekdays and made over Rs 6 crore on Wednesday. In India, The Lion King stands at a total collection of almost Rs 76 core, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "The Lion King is a sure shot hit... Crosses Rs 75 cr... Excellent trending on weekdays... Biz will skyrocket on [second] Sat and Sun... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: Rs 75.92 cr. India biz. All versions," he wrote. The Lion King, which released in India in four languages, marked its highest single-day performance on Sunday, raking in as much as Rs 24 crore.

In a previous tweet, Mr Adarsh had predicted that The Lion King is expected to score Rs 80 crore in India in its first week and cross Rs 100 crore on Week 2:

On July 19, The Lion King joined movies such as the still-running Super 30 and Kabir Singh. The Jon Favreau -directed live-action version of the Disney film is a retelling of the original 1994 release The Lion King. The Hindi version of the movie has been dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa and Aryan Khan as Simba. In his review for The Lion King, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "One takeaway from the Hindi dub of The Lion King: Aryan Khan sounds so much like SRK. He does a great job as the adult Simba."

This Friday, The Lion King will be joined by Bollywood releases such as Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala.

