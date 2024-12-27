6 Reasons Mufasa: The Lion King (Hindi) Feels Like A Warm Hug From Shah Rukh Khan

Disney Movies have always been one hell of a ride, one that transports us to a realm of magic, wonder and endless possibilities.



It's like time-travelling back to our childhood.

The animated version of The Lion King was released in 1994, and to date continues to tug at our heartstrings.

Mufasa: The Lion King which hit the screens recently, is a prequel to the iconic 1994 movie. It takes viewers back to the origin of the orphaned cub Mufasa, and his tumultuous journey to becoming the King of Pride Lands. It also sheds light on the storyline of how the villainous Scar was once a dear friend and a beloved brother to him.

The latest cinematic experience of the film has all the expected embellishments; every expectation of a typical Disney film is met. Stunning landscapes, a stellar background score, and a gripping storyline that keeps you on the edge of your seat at all times as the story unfolds.

However, there are some heartwarming moments in the film that heighten our emotions significantly.

Probably it's also the first time in a long time that the Hindi version of the film garnered more attention than its English counterpart, what with Shah Rukh Khan dubbing for Mufasa! For true-blue SRK fans, it is a treat.

His sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan also join in to lend their voices for Simba (Mufasa's Son) and young Mufasa respectively.

The emotional quotient reached an all-time high with King Khan's voice for the king of the jungle, intermingling with a wholesome tale of legacy, loyalty and the feeling of coming back home.

Here are the 6 mushy moments from the film that will make you sit up, sit tight, and join the gang on a cinematic experience:



Home Is Where The Heart Is

One of the initial subject matters that the prequel plunges into is the feeling of coming home. In a tragic turn of events, Mufasa gets estranged from his parents when a flood hits his area of the Pride Lands.

The crashing waves take him away, and he lands at Taka's ( later known as Scar, Simba's evil uncle) territory. The film then traces the journey of the two cubs growing up, as brothers, friends and confidantes.

They eventually set off in search of the land of Milele, which means 'Forever!' Mufasa combats every hurdle coming his way, even a betrayal from Taka, whose insecurity and jealousy get the better of him.

Instagram/lionking_mufasa

The only thing that keeps him going is the flickering hope of reaching home, to get to his parents who he was separated from. The belief and urge to be together again with his family pull him through all the hurdles.

It undoubtedly reminds you of your family; it's bound to! Especially for people who stay far away from their loved ones. It reminds you of months of waiting till it's time to go home.



Friends Like Family

While fans of the 1994 version of The Lion King might still be heartbroken about how Mufasa died because of Simba's evil uncle Scar, the prequel gives more food for thought, if you will.

The backstory takes us back to how Mufasa and Scar met, their growing up days and the fierce loyalty they had towards each other.

Even when Taka's father King Obase warns him that Mufasa is an outsider and that he will eventually betray, he stands true to brotherhood and his friendship with the future Lion King.

Instagram/lionking_mufasa

Friendship, they say, is one of the most beautiful bonds in the world. Keep them close, and so they did. When Mufasa meets Sarabi while on his quest to find Milele, a love triangle is formed as Taka too, falls head over heels in love with her.

Even in such circumstances, Mufasa, out of loyalty, suppresses his feelings for Sarabi. Eventually, he gives in to his strong feelings for Sarabi but at the expense of Taka turning on him.

The latter refuses any form of reconciliation and has his heart shattered because his one true friend betrays him, even if it's not intentional.



In the end, when Mufasa's life is in danger, Scar lets go of his animosity and comes rushing to save his one true friend. But Mufasa does not take the betrayal lightly.

He stands steadfast in his love and loyalty towards Taka as he calls him his brother, but refuses to ever take his name again.

When Taka plunged forth to save Mufasa from Boma's herd, he was dangerously gored by a buffalo in the eye. This left him unconscious and with a nasty scar. Hence, Scar becomes his new identity.

Nevertheless, their relationship is a true testament to everlasting friendship, come hell or holy water.



To "Forever" And Beyond

Needless to say, the visual marvels of the films still manage to leave you in a trance. You will find yourself travelling with the Pride Lands clan to a world filled with magic and impossible dreams.

At the very beginning, Mufasa's mother Afia talks about the enchanting land of Milele, a place that is at the farthest end, where the light touches the land.

To be honest, these aspects are precisely the reason why Disney has managed to have a loyal fanbase over so many years. It's ultimately, seeing the unseen.

Afia's vision for Milele makes you dream of the faraway land too, and when Mufasa finally reaches his destination towards the end of the film, it's the sense of victory and peace that consumes you.



A Lasting Legacy

It's the feeling of legacy that binds us together, establishing an emotional connection.



Mufasa is destined to be the king of Pride Lands. The wait and respect for him by his family and friends back home gives us the sense of an everlasting legacy. It lends gravitas to the core of this story and the wave of emotions that The Lion King instils in us.

It also makes us believe in the common saying, 'What's meant for you, will find its way to you."

Despite the avalanche of problems, attacks and hurtful betrayal from Taka (Scar), Mufasa returns to his kingdom and claims his throne. His legacy and destiny await his presence, and when he does return home, it feels as if he never left.

The fact that the makers never veer away from the crux is what makes this classic an eternal work of fiction. It truly listens to its fans.



The Roar Of King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's voice for Mufasa is a show-stealer in all its capacity. His expressive tone in the deeply sentimental scenes; like when Mufasa returns home and meets his mother after so many years, to his disappointment in himself when he breaks Taka's heart by falling in love with Sarabi, strikes a chord with you like no other.

His unforgiving pitch and piercing anger on having found out about Taka and his betrayal by joining hands with the 'White Lions', makes you feel his scathing temper.

That's Shah Rukh Khan for you.

In a fun plot twist, Shah Rukh Khan's Mufasa voices the dialogue "Main Hoon Na Sarabi, Main Hoon Na."

The parallels between SRK and Mufasa's lives seem too real at any given point. As King Khan himself said, "We're both outsiders. We both lost our parents early in life. And oh, we both are Kings!"

That sense of humour that never misses a beat!



The Khans: A Family Reunion

Joie de vivre indeed to have King Khan and his two cubs—Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan join in on this journey with much gusto.

AbRam is as adorable as ever as young Mufasa, Aryan Khan though has limited screen timing as Simba, keeps you transfixed to the celluloid with his short voice act.

To have the Khan voice come together, and to hear their voices say the heartwrenching dialogues in a tale that is about family, truly fits like a glove.

It's a masterstroke to rake in more viewers for the Hindi version, and it works wonders! Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra as Timon and Pumbaa are hilarious, their antics and dialogue delivery hits all the right spots and makes the film ten times funnier.



While we wait for another story from the franchise, the latest film will keep us cosy.