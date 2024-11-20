<i>Mufasa: The Lion King</i> Hindi Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan And AbRam Take Over The Voices

The Hindi trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King is now out. While the nearly two-minute video showcases a beautiful animatic story of the jungle, it is hard not to notice the stellar voice cast. Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba, and even the youngest, AbRam Khan, voices Mufasa as a cub. Additionally, Sanjay Mishra provides the vocals for Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade voices Timon, Makarand Deshpande takes on Rafiki and Meiyang Chang voices Taka.

The video begins with a fun conversation between Timon, Pumbaa, and other jungle characters, but the little orphaned Mufasa doesn't seem too happy during the exchange. He then meets another cub, Taka. Taka's father advises him to stay away from the "awara [wanderer]” Mufasa, as Taka is destined to become the next "maharaj [king]”. In response, Mufasa says, “Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu. [I am not a wanderer, I am just lost.]” We then see the growing friendship between Mufasa and Taka. Soon, all the animals come together for a special mission. Towards the end, someone tells the grown-up Mufasa that his time has finally come.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Hakuna Matata Mufasa! Humara naya naara! Get ready to watch Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas from 20th December.”

Talking about Mufasa: The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan earlier said in a statement, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20 in cinemas. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.