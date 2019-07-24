Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Is Now Tax-Free In Delhi

Hrithik Roshan Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 was made tax free in Delhi on Wednesday as Patna-based Super 30 programme founder Anand Kumar agreed to conduct one class every month for Class 11 and 12 students in government-run schools in the city. Super 30 - based on the life of Anand Kumar - is also tax free in Gujarat,Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement shortly after Anand Kumar visited the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi and interacted with the students. Anand Kumar runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families.

Anand Kumar selects 30 meritorious students from among economically backward sections of society and helps them to prepare for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). "His work and personality are (an) inspiration for all the teachers across the country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a 'guru'," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Manish Sisodia said Anand Kumar had agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi government school students. "This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools."

Responding to the film's tax free announcement, Anand Kumar tweeted: "Thanks a lot to Delhi Education Minister for the kind gesture... It was a pleasure visiting a government school."

Hrithik Roshan also thanked the Delhi government: "Thank you, Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builder's team and announcing Super 30 tax-free in Delhi."

The educationist also attended a Happiness Class in the school and interacted with students. The Happiness Classes are part of a unique initiative of the Delhi government. Delhi government schools are celebrating a 15-day festival to mark the first year of the Happiness curriculum where activities like plays, poems and exhibitions are organised in first 50-minute of the school each day.

"I feel happy to see such a class. There should be similar classes in every school so that students can develop an interest in education. Until they are interested, the students will not be able to study. I feel happy to see happy students," Anand Kumar said, reported news agency IANS.

"If the government schools across the country become like this, India will be transformed," he told the media.

