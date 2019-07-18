Hrithik Roshan 'Grateful For Feedback' From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu After Special Screening Of Super 30

Hrithik Roshan Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik organised special screening of his film for Venkaiah Naidu The Vice President watched the film with his family Anand Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala also attended the screening

Hrithik Roshan held a special screening of his film Super 30 for the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Nadu and his family in Delhi on Wednesday. Venkaiah Naidu not only watched the film but also reviewed it for Hrithik Roshan, which made the actor's day. Sharing glimpses of his special day with his fans on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan posted several pictures from the screening, which feature the Vice President and his family, Anand Kumar with brother Pranav Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who became popular as a mathematics coach for students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote: "It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you, for the opportunity Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family's feedback and love for the movie. #Super30."

Now, take a look at the aforementioned pictures:

Super 30 released on July 12 across India. The film is performing well at the box office with a total earning of around Rs 64 crore till the sixth day of its release. The film showcases how Anand Kumar helped talented students from underprivileged backgrounds to crack entrance exam of IITs.

Watch the trailer of Super 30:

Othe than Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Aditya Shrivastava.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.