Hrithik Roshan In War Vs Hrithik Roshan In Super 30: Twitter Loves A Good Meme-Fest

- The teaser of War released on Monday
- Super 30 opened in theaters last week
- Hrithik played the role of Anand Kumar in Super 30
Hrithik Roshan seems to be his own best competition, at least when it comes to giving the wasteland that is social media life. The 45-year-old actor appears in last Friday's release Super 30 as educationist Anand Kumar and in the newly-released teaser of upcoming film War in full beast mode. Much has been said about Hrithik's artificially darkened skin in Super 30, none of it good; it does, however, present enough of a contrast to his action hero self in War to thrill Twitter's meme-loving heart. War co-stars Tiger Shroff and the teaser's fight and chase sequences are quite spectacular; but speaking purely in terms of Twitter humour, Hrithik Roshan wins.
Many of the memes circulating online riff on the unsophisticated Hrithik of Super 30 vs the slick Hrithik of War theme as applied to social and economic situations. Like corporates and pay day:
Employee of a..— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019
Service based Product based
Company Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu
#WarTeaser— Santosh Kumar Sadangi (@BeingSantosh83) July 16, 2019
Me on salary dayvs Me in Month End pic.twitter.com/jhxl1VprGM
Gender-defined behaviour:
Me in Boys Hostel vs Me outside Girls Hostel #WAR#WarTeaser#Super30pic.twitter.com/WOhbO6PU2U—WAR Super30 (@WAR_TheYudhh) July 15, 2019
The real and virtual worlds:
#WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/EBiGmKSsTj— Shivam Nishd (@Shivam__Nishad) July 15, 2019
1. DP on social media— Chirag (@igot10on10) July 15, 2019
2. Adhaar card photo #WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/HJfvEOuTGd
Online Shopping— Gujju Rocks (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019
Pic 1 : Expectations
Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl
Influencers...— Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) July 15, 2019
Online v/s Offline pic.twitter.com/z5bstgjYhp
Indian mothers:
Mom ka Raja beta:— CHEEKU (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019
What he actually is
Vs
What she thinks of him #WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/krw5zN32c7
Remakes:
1. Original South Indian story.— BullTwist (@jagatguruindia) July 15, 2019
2. Bollywood Version of it. pic.twitter.com/vGUh1hy9j5
The deepest cut - cricket:
Pic 1 : India in other Matches— Indian Billa (@HaveliWaleUncle) July 16, 2019
Pic 2 : India in Semifinals.#WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/gTJydFLQeu
And Hrithik himself, before and after in Koi Mil Gaya:
Rohit before Rohit after— Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019
Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM
The teaser of War released to instant acclaim yesterday, not just meme-making. The action promises to be blockbuster, for those who like that sort of thing. Especially attention-grabbing is the face-off between Hrithik and the younger Tiger Shroff, both of whom excel in the genre, albeit 15-odd years apart. A hilarious Twitter exchange between the two actors set this screen rivalry in motion: "Let me show you how it's done," Tiger tweeted to Hrithik; "Take a seat," he responded.
See their Twitter conversation here:
.@iHrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how it's done!https://t.co/tGimxHSCwg#WarTeaser#HrithikvsTiger@yrf@vaaniofficial#SiddharthAnand— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 15, 2019
You're just starting out in a world I've mastered, @iTIGERSHROFF. Take a seat! Presenting#WarTeaserhttps://t.co/scFHJmnCl3— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019
#HrithikvsTiger@vaaniofficial@yrf#SiddharthAnandhttps://t.co/gozVbrWE78
Watch the teaser of War here:
War, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It releases on Gandhi Jayanti.
