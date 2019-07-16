Hrithik Roshan In War Vs Hrithik Roshan In Super 30: Twitter Loves A Good Meme-Fest

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 (L) and War (R). (Image courtesy: BeingSantosh83)

Hrithik Roshan seems to be his own best competition, at least when it comes to giving the wasteland that is social media life. The 45-year-old actor appears in last Friday's release Super 30 as educationist Anand Kumar and in the newly-released teaser of upcoming film War in full beast mode. Much has been said about Hrithik's artificially darkened skin in Super 30, none of it good; it does, however, present enough of a contrast to his action hero self in War to thrill Twitter's meme-loving heart. War co-stars Tiger Shroff and the teaser's fight and chase sequences are quite spectacular; but speaking purely in terms of Twitter humour, Hrithik Roshan wins.

Many of the memes circulating online riff on the unsophisticated Hrithik of Super 30 vs the slick Hrithik of War theme as applied to social and economic situations. Like corporates and pay day:

Employee of a..



Service based Product based

Company Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019

Gender-defined behaviour:

The real and virtual worlds:

1. DP on social media

2. Adhaar card photo #WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/HJfvEOuTGd — Chirag (@igot10on10) July 15, 2019

Online Shopping



Pic 1 : Expectations

Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl — Gujju Rocks (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019

Influencers...



Online v/s Offline pic.twitter.com/z5bstgjYhp — Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) July 15, 2019

Indian mothers:

Mom ka Raja beta:



What he actually is

Vs

What she thinks of him #WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/krw5zN32c7 — CHEEKU (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019

Remakes:

1. Original South Indian story.

2. Bollywood Version of it. pic.twitter.com/vGUh1hy9j5 — BullTwist (@jagatguruindia) July 15, 2019

The deepest cut - cricket:

Pic 1 : India in other Matches



Pic 2 : India in Semifinals.#WarTeaserpic.twitter.com/gTJydFLQeu — Indian Billa (@HaveliWaleUncle) July 16, 2019

And Hrithik himself, before and after in Koi Mil Gaya:

Rohit before Rohit after

Jadoo Jadoo pic.twitter.com/BCYwMgMoAM — Romzee (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2019

The teaser of War released to instant acclaim yesterday, not just meme-making. The action promises to be blockbuster, for those who like that sort of thing. Especially attention-grabbing is the face-off between Hrithik and the younger Tiger Shroff, both of whom excel in the genre, albeit 15-odd years apart. A hilarious Twitter exchange between the two actors set this screen rivalry in motion: "Let me show you how it's done," Tiger tweeted to Hrithik; "Take a seat," he responded.

See their Twitter conversation here:

Watch the teaser of War here:

War, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It releases on Gandhi Jayanti.

