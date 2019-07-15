'Super 30 ', Movie Inspired By Anand Kumar's Life, Made Tax-Free In Bihar

Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" released on July 12.

"Super 30", the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film based on the life of celebrated tutor Anand Kumar, known for his initiative in training meritorious underprivileged students for entrance exams to the IITs, has been exempted from the entertainment tax in Bihar - the state to which he belongs and where his coaching institute is based.

The decision to make the movie tax free was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today. He had watched the movie on Friday at a screening where Anand Kumar was also present.

Anand Kumar thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi for the decision. "Thanks a lot CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making Super 30 tax free. It will help more and more people see the film," he tweeted.

Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making 'Super 30' tax free. It will help more and more people see the film@iHrithik@RelianceEnt@NGEMovies@Shibasishsarkar#super30pic.twitter.com/z9qmHUMdOW - Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 15, 2019

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Super 30" stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film is continuing its impressive run at the box office though it has received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Anand Kumar, 46, started his "Super 30" programme in 2002, teaching 30 meritorious underprivileged students for free at his non-profit coaching centre every year. The institute also provides food and accommodation to the students.

In the first year of the coaching, 18 out of 30 students from Mr Kumar's institute made it to IIT. The next year, the number of applications for the program rose substantially and a written examination was conducted to select 30 students. In 2004, 22 out of 30 students qualified for IIT-JEE.

Super 30 attained nationwide fame in 2010 after all 30 of Mr Kumar's students cracked the exam, one of the most challenging in the nation, drawing attention even from foreign media. This year, 18 of Mr Kumar's students cleared the IIT entrance exam.

All the stories from Bihar are about fraud and robbery. This is a story which will bring prestige to Bihar. The world will know that in Bihar, we have people who, despite difficulties reach the top," Mr Kumar had said about the film.

