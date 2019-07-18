Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan's Film Is At Rs 70 Crore. But The Lion King Is Coming Up

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is performing well on weekdays as the film managed to earn Rs 70.23 crore so far after its release. The film is most likely to get affected by the release of Hollywood's latest film The Lion King, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his performance report on Super 30's collections so far, Taram Adarsh wrote: "#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays... Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its business... Friday 11.83 crore, Saturday 18.19 crore, Sunday 20.74 crore, Monday 6.92 crore, Tueday 6.39 crore, Wednesday 6.16 crore. Total: Rs 70.23 crore. India business." Currently, Super 30 is facing minor competition from Kabir Singh (still performing well in its fourth week) and is earning near Rs 1 crore a day at the box office.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Super 30's box office report:

#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays... Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: Rs 70.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

Recently, Hrithik Roshan organised a special screening of his film for the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu and shared pictures from the event on his Instagram profile. He accompanied his post with a note, which read: "It was an honour to meet Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you, for the opportunity Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family's feedback and love for the movie. #Super30."

Super 30 narrates the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam every year. It showcases how Anand Kumar tried his best to educate talented students from underprivileged backgrounds so that they can crack entrance exam of IITs.

Super 30, which released on Jul 12, also features Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

