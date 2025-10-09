<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Sees A Drop

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's October 2 release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues to struggle at the box office. The film, which clashed at the box office with Kantara Chapter 1, saw a drop in its earnings on Wednesday. The film minted Rs 2.25 crore, taking the total to Rs 38.75 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

As per Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 9.25 crore at the domestic box office. Over the weekend, the numbers were somewhat around Rs 7.5 crore.

Since Monday, the numbers were downwards, dipping further on Wednesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his latest post, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari / #SSKTK remains low-key, despite the benefit of discounted tickets [#BlockbusterTuesdays]… A higher number would've helped cover the shortfall. Nevertheless, the absence of major releases until #Diwali should work in favour of #SSKTK, particularly at multiplexes in major centres, where it continues to perform best."

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari / #SSKTK remains low-key, despite the benefit of discounted tickets [#BlockbusterTuesdays]… A higher number would've helped cover the shortfall.



Nevertheless, the absence of major releases until #Diwali should work in favour of #SSKTK, particularly… pic.twitter.com/Z6qeda7QsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2025

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a romantic comedy following the tropes of Varun Dhawan's earlier hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania or Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.

Review Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The title gives away the ending of the film. How Sunny and Tulsi make their way into each other's orbit and heart adds up to a winding, perplexing, and eventually comforting love story that would have been a whole lot more enjoyable, and infinitely funnier, had it shed some of its flab."

Praising Janhvi Kapoor, he wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor skirts around the pitfalls and provides the film its more sprightly moments. She fleshes out a charmingly clueless girl who is desperate to win back the boy she has lost without being able to fully fathom why. She holds the crucial segments of the film together, although her character's backstory of a broken family and an estranged mother is skimmed over."