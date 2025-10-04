<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's Film Sees A Drop

After a decent opening, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, saw a decline in its collections on Day 2.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, taking its two-day total to Rs 14.5 crore.

On the second day, the film recorded an average Hindi occupancy of 18.01% across India. Morning shows began slowly at 9.06%, improving slightly in the afternoon (17.44%) and evening (18.33%) slots, before ending the day with a modest 27.20% occupancy in night shows.

Among regions, Delhi led with the highest number of shows (744) but had a low occupancy of 16.75%, while Mumbai, with 547 shows, fared slightly better at 21.5%.

Background

Compared to the previous films of its lead actors, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is performing moderately. Varun Dhawan's last release, Baby John, had a steeper drop on Day 2, earning only Rs 4.75 crore after opening at around Rs 11 crore.

Janhvi Kapoor's previous film, Param Sundari, saw growth on its second day, earning Rs 9.25 crore, bringing its two-day total to Rs 16.5 crore.

Director Shashank Khaitan's earlier collaboration with Varun Dhawan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, had a stronger Day 2 collection of Rs 14.72 crore, while Kalank, despite being a commercial disappointment, managed Rs 11.45 crore on its second day.

The film has been overshadowed by Kantara Chapter 1, which grossed Rs 100 crore in just two days, including a staggering Rs 45 crore on Day 2 alone.

