Sanya Malhotra Undergoes 3-Month Fitness Transformation For <i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i>, Trainer Shares Secret

Actors go through strenuous training and major transformations for their roles - sometimes they just tone their bodies. The latest to get in shape for her role is Sanya Malhotra.

Her fitness trainer, Tridev Pandey, recently shared a reel on his Instagram talking about setting "small goals" over three months for her latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Tridev revealed, "She weighed 56 kg. Sanya works out regularly and eats simple, home-cooked food. We gave ourselves a goal of three months - weight loss and fat loss. Along with that, we decided to achieve some goals, develop some movement and skills."

Further revealing what they did for the transformation, the fitness trainer shared, "We started learning pull-ups. During this journey, we performed a variety of exercises, including toe push-ups, full-range-of-motion exercises, and headstands."

Urging people to have the right goal in mind and not be hasty with fitness transformations, Tridev added, "Whenever you are going through a transformation, be sure to set small goals and acquire new skills. The world is obsessed with weight loss, but if you learn something new, you can definitely achieve something more."

In the video, Sanya can be seen performing a variety of exercises that helped her with weight and fat loss. The workouts included push-ups, pull-ups, headstands, and other muscle-strengthening exercises that helped her tone her body.

Check out the video here:

Along with Sanya Malhotra, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. It is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.