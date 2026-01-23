Sunny Deol's Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra In <i>Border 2</i> Opening Credits Melts Internet

While Border 2 is slowly gaining momentum, with audiences loving its performances and patriotic messaging, one thing that has deeply moved viewers is something Sunny Deol did.

As an ode to his late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol paid tribute to him in the opening credits of Border 2. As the cast names were introduced, instead of the usual billing, the Gadar actor's name appeared as "Sunny Deol (Dharmendra ji ka beta)."

It was a simple gesture, but deeply heartfelt. Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.

Border 2 X Reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, Border 2 released in theatres today. Steeped in nostalgia and emotion, Border 2 has set the bar high after the Dhurandhar storm. Reviews have been pouring in, fans calling the film a "massy entertainer" that brings back "thunderous nationalism" on screen.

Joining the bandwagon, a bunch of enthusiasts have applauded the film.

"#Border2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism. This is not just a film-it's an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres," wrote a fan.

"The inside reports of #Border2 are super duper good, as there is emotion, action, and above all goosebumps moments everywhere in the film," wrote another fan.

"If these reports are anything to go by, then #SunnyDeol is gonna chart his name in the history books for two 500cr nets in this phase of his career," said one post.

Praising Varun Dhawan, one fan wrote, "Varun Dhawan's role in #Border2 cannot be forgotten-his powerful performance brought the film to life. In my opinion, he even outshone Sunny Deol and Ahan. This talented actor truly stole the show."

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol's War Film Lies Between Dhurandhar And Ikkis