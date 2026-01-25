Sunny Deol Reveals The Most Difficult Song He Shot For <i>Border 2</i>

Actor Sunny Deol recently revealed which song was the most difficult for him to shoot in Border 2.

Sunny shared a video of himself relaxing with the team when director Anurag Singh asked him in Punjabi, "Which song did you find the most difficult to shoot?"

To this, the Gadar actor replied, "All the songs were difficult for me," leaving everyone in splits.

He further added that any song which required him to dance automatically became the most challenging. "Anything where I had to dance, I was finished," he said with a laugh.

Sunny went on to reveal that he often avoided shooting such sequences initially and would instead spend time observing. "I used to fall sick, get a fever, and then I would slowly start the shoot," he concluded.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny captioned the post, "It was raining and my director Anurag wanted to know which song was the most difficult for me to shoot."

Sunny also met the family of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, whose character in Border 2 is portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh.

He uploaded a photo with one of the braveheart's family members on Instagram and wrote, "It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero, Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh. His true story of unmatched bravery will be seen in the film. Meeting his family was warm and truly memorable."

Border 2 features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutt, and Nidhi Dutta.

The movie hit the big screens on January 23.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Is At 66 Crore (And Counting)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)