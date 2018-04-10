Sunny Deol In A Pic With His 'Hero' - Dad Dharmendra. Seen Yet?

Actor Sunny Deol shared a picture of himself with dad Dharmendra and captioned it as, "My dad and I." He has used the hashtags 'strength' 'love' and 'my hero' to describe the picture, which perfectly sums up the father-son bond. The picture was initially shared by Dharmendra, a veteran actor. "What an adorable picture" and "Two legends in one frame" are some of the comments posted on the picture. A section of people also wished to see Sunny Deol's son Karan in the frame. "Sunny Deol, your son should have been on the other side of your papa," read a comment. (We wished the same too).
Highlights
- Sunny Deol used hashtags likes 'strength' and 'my hero' to describe it
- A section of people also wished to see Sunny Deol's son Karan in the pic
- Karan is making his Bollywood debut
Take a look at Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's picture here.
Over the weekend, Dharmendra dug up a picture of Sunny Deol and his son Karan, relaxing and catching up over a conversation. "Father and son. Great bonding. Love you Sunny and Karan," he wrote. Sunny Deol re-posted it.
Karan Deol, 25, is making his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He is the third generation of the Deol family to have joined the industry. Of his debut, his grandfather Dharmendra earlier told news agency IANS, "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life." Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and is co-produced by the family's production house Vijayta films.
Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan's first day at shoot.. can't get enough.. my boy has grown big #love#actor#lifepic.twitter.com/yf2kyAZFr4— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 22, 2017
CommentsSunny Deol and brother Bobby, also an actor, are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur (who he has not divorced). They are also parents to two daughters.
Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini 1979 and they together have two daughters - Esha and Ahana.