Sunny Deol In A Pic With His 'Hero' - Dad Dharmendra. Seen Yet?

Sunny Deol shared a picture of himself with dad Dharmendra and captioned it as, "My dad and I"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 10, 2018 15:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sunny Deol In A Pic With His 'Hero' - Dad Dharmendra. Seen Yet?

The picture was initially shared by Dharmendra (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sunny Deol used hashtags likes 'strength' and 'my hero' to describe it
  2. A section of people also wished to see Sunny Deol's son Karan in the pic
  3. Karan is making his Bollywood debut
Actor Sunny Deol shared a picture of himself with dad Dharmendra and captioned it as, "My dad and I." He has used the hashtags 'strength' 'love' and 'my hero' to describe the picture, which perfectly sums up the father-son bond. The picture was initially shared by Dharmendra, a veteran actor. "What an adorable picture" and "Two legends in one frame" are some of the comments posted on the picture. A section of people also wished to see Sunny Deol's son Karan in the frame. "Sunny Deol, your son should have been on the other side of your papa," read a comment. (We wished the same too).

Take a look at Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's picture here.
 
 

My DAD and I #strength #love #myhero

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on



Over the weekend, Dharmendra dug up a picture of Sunny Deol and his son Karan, relaxing and catching up over a conversation. "Father and son. Great bonding. Love you Sunny and Karan," he wrote. Sunny Deol re-posted it.
 
 

Father and son. Great bonding !! Love you Sunny and Karan

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on



Karan Deol, 25, is making his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He is the third generation of the Deol family to have joined the industry. Of his debut, his grandfather Dharmendra earlier told news agency IANS, "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life." Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and is co-produced by the family's production house Vijayta films.
 

Comments
Sunny Deol and brother Bobby, also an actor, are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur (who he has not divorced). They are also parents to two daughters.

Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini 1979 and they together have two daughters - Esha and Ahana.
 

Trending

Sunny DeolDharmendra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................