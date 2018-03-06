Brothers Sunny And Bobby Deol In A Throwback Pic. Seen Yet?

Actor Sunny Deol posted a throwback picture with his brother Bobby Deol and captioned it as, "brothers." The Instagram users are happy to see the Deol brothers together in one frame and comments such as "good old memories" and "super" have been posted. Their father Dharmendra has also left a comment on the throwback picture and wrote, "Proud of you." Sunny and Bobby Deol are sons of veteran actor Dharmendra with his first wife Prakash Kaur (who he has not divorced). They married in 1954 and apart from sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, the couple are parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. Have you seen brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol's throwback picture yet?
Highlights
- "Brothers," wrote Sunny Deol
- "Good old memories," a user commented
- Their father Dharmendra has also left a comment
Sunny Deol has earlier shared several pictures with brother Bobby. The duo were last seen together in the Poster Boys, which released last year.
Take a look at their pictures here.
On Valentine's Day, Bobby Deol shared a picture of his parents and wrote, "My forever Valentines," adding a heart emoticon.
Sunny and Bobby Deol have previously starred together in films like 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Dillagi, Apne, Heroes and Yamla Pagla Deewana series. In Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana, Dharmendra also co-starred with them.
Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan's first day at shoot.. can't get enough.. my boy has grown big #love#actor#lifepic.twitter.com/yf2kyAZFr4— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 22, 2017
Comments
Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in 1979 and has two daughters - Esha and Ahana - with her.