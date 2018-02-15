Bobby Deol's 'Forever Valentines' Are... His Dad And Mom. See Pic

On Valentine's Day, actor Bobby Deol shared a picture of parents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. "My forever Valentines," he wrote, adding a heart emoticon. The picture is pure gold as we get to see less of Mr Kaur, who is Dharmendra's first wife. Veteran actor Dharmendra, 82, married singer Prakash Kaur in 1954 and in 1979, he married actress Hema Malini. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur (who he has not divorced) together have four children - sons Sunny and Bobby Deol (both actors), and daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's picture has been liked on Instagram by Sunny Deol and others celebs like Bipasha Basu, Yuvraj Singh, Seema Khan and Farah Khan Ali. "A million dollar picture" and "beautiful, one of the best" are some of the comments posted.
Highlights
- "My forever Valentines," wrote Bobby Deol
- Prakash Kaur is Dharmendra's first wife
- They are parents to four children
Here's the picture.
On New Year, Bobby Deol shared a family picture, also featuring Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol.
These throwback pictures just cannot be missed.
Bobby Deol made a comeback last year with Poster Boys, which also starred his brother Sunny Deol. "When you don't work for so many years, people imagine that you don't want to work or you are lazy or happy and relaxed. And to get out of it and work hard is what I am doing and hoping people will see me in a different light," he told news agency IANS.
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol have starred together in films like Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana.
CommentsBobby Deol is currently filming Salman Khan's Race 3. Meanwhile, Sunny Deo's son Karan is also prepping for his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
Esha and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra's daughters with Hema Malini. Both are married now. Esha, a former actress, is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani. The couple became parents to a daughter last year.