Seen This Pic Of Salman Khan And Dharmendra Yet?

Highlights You will always be a son to me: Dharmendra Salman Khan was celebrated his birthday in Panvel recently Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai has been a huge box office hit

A post shared by Salman Khan (@kingofheartssalmankhan) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Salman Khan dropped in to visit Dharmendra at the latter's farm house and of course, the evetran actor was overwhelmed. Salman Khan and Dharmendra co-starred in 1998 film, which was directed by Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan. "Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today. You will always be a son to me, Salman," Dharmendra captioned the picture, in which he shares the frame with Salman Khan. The 52-year-old actor was recently in Panvel with family and friends to celebrate his birthday. Salman Khan appears to have made a trip to Lonavala, at Dharmendra's farmhouse after ending celebrations in Panvel.Of the aforementioned party in Panvel, where Salman Khan celebrated his birthday, his guests list included names ofteam Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar, Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur. Here are some pictures from the Panvel party.Salman Khan's latest film,, has been a stupendous success at the ticket window. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore barrier and is now setting higher goals for upcoming films. As Salman Khan reaps the benefits of, he will soon start filming, which will be directed by Remo D'Spouza and alos feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Diasy Shah and Bobby Deol. The producers only retained Anil Kapoor from the previousfilms.Salman Khan has also signed up for, which will be produced by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.will be Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar afterand