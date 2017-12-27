Inside Salman Khan's Birthday Celebrations In Panvel Salman Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today

Salman Khan decided to skip a grand birthday bash and planned to spend some quality time with family members and close friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Dabangg star, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, is accompanied by brother Sohail Khan, Sohail's son Yohan Khan, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif and others. Salman definitely had a Kick in his birthday and was seen driving an ATV car. Salman had a lovely birthday full of zest and relaxation. Sohail Khan was also seen driving an ATV while son Yohan accompanied his dad. Mostly, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday in Panvel, where he stays with his family for a couple of days.



Take a look at how our favourite bhaijaan celebrated his 52nd birthday:





Earlier, we also spotted Katrina and Salman when they arrived at the Panvel farmhouse. Katrina and Salman were colour coordinated in black and were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked some perfect birthday pictures.





As Salman blew out 52 candles, his close friends and colleagues from the industry Karan Arjun, sang a sweet birthday song for him while Sonam Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Salman in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, tweeted and wrote: "Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and longtime friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for."



Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film opened to packed houses on December 22 and has crossed the 150 crore mark. Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman's 12th film to score over Rs. 100 crore. (Well, box office always does Salman's Swag Se Swagat)



Salman also had a lovely surprise for his fans on his birthday.



Happy birthday Salman Khan, Sultan of Bollywood.



