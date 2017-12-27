On Salman Khan's Birthday, A Gift For Fans - Details Of New Film Bharat

#TigerZindaHai passes the crucial test on Tue: First working day *after* two big holidays on Sun and Mon [#Christmas]... Is ROCKING... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr. Total: 173.07 cr. India biz. #TZH Speed at which #TigerZindaHai is racing, it is all set to cross *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [198.78 cr] in Week 1 itself... Will also cross *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [ 205.67 cr; highest grosser of 2017, after #Baahubali2] in next few days... INCREDIBLE! #TZH

