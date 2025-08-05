Ayushman Card: Denied Free Treatment? File A Complaint Immediately Here

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a flagship health scheme by the central government, offers financial assistance for medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year to eligible citizens. However, there have been numerous reports of hospitals refusing to provide free treatment to Ayushman cardholders, despite being empanelled under the scheme.

The government has provided a clear mechanism for beneficiaries to report such incidents. If a hospital denies free treatment, a complaint can be filed immediately through the official grievance redressal portal.

The process is as follows:

Visit the official link: https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm Click on the 'Register Your Grievance' option. Enter the required captcha code and select the relevant scheme. Fill in the remaining information to register the complaint.

This action can lead to an investigation and potential action against the hospital in question.

Also you can call call national toll-free helpline 14555 (or your state-specific number such as 104 for Bihar, 180018004444 for UP, or 18002332085 for MP) to report the denial and register your grievance quickly. Or, use the UMANG app>select Ayushman Bharat>Grievance Redressal to file the complaint digitally .

Key tips:

Keep photo/video evidence if possible. Document your Ayushman Card, hospital admission records, and any correspondence. Note your grievance ID and follow up if no action within the stipulated timeline. Act quickly-and don't let hospitals get away with denying your rightful benefits.

About the Ayushman Card and its benefits:

The Ayushman card provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The scheme covers a wide range of medical procedures and treatments in both government and empanelled private hospitals.

Procedure for obtaining an Ayushman Card:

For those who are yet to obtain an Ayushman card, the process is straightforward:

Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC). An officer will verify your eligibility for the scheme. After successful document verification, the application will be processed. The card will be ready for download shortly after the application is approved.

This initiative ensures that the scheme's benefits reach all intended beneficiaries without any hindrance, promoting universal health coverage across the nation.