Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 'Tum Jio Hazaaro Saal,' Wish Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan And Others

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor tweeted a sweet wish for Salman Khan
- SRK, Aamir Khan and others also sent their wishes
- Salman Khan's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai is ruling box office
Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017
Love.
a.
Not only Aamir, but the third part of the Bollywood Khan trifecta also wished Salman in the most adorable way - Shah Rukh Khan sang a few lines for his Karan Arjun counterpart at a Mumbai event recently. "Tum jio hazaaron saal.... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long," IANS quoted the actor as saying.
Here's what Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for."
Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/WA3ICeUDQb— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 27, 2017
"Happy birthday Salman Khan. Many many congratulations for the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai too. Celebrations galore," writes Bipasha Basu.
Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Many many congratulations for the super success of #tigerzindahai too. Celebrations galore— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 27, 2017
A sweet wish from Tiger Zinda Hai's director Ali Abbas Zafar:
"Happy birthday Salman Khan. Some bonds are just special "aur bhai bhai hota hai."
Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special "aur bhai -bhai hota hai" pic.twitter.com/JsJYLgUet4— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 27, 2017
Adorable, isn't it? Thank You, Ali Abbas Zafar for these heartwarming photos.
Here are some other stars who did Salman Khan's Swag Se Swagat of his birthday with these heartfelt wishes.
Happy Birthday Bhai! @BeingSalmanKhan Love n Hugs! Respect forever, Fan forever..— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 27, 2017
Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan , thank you for your faith, for being so chill & for giving us the space to do what we do in both #TigerZindaHai & #Sultan . You've carried both to amazing heights, and it's been a privilege to have our songs fly along with you.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 27, 2017
Happy birthday to the very handsome and my big brother @BeingSalmanKhan bhai .. and yes he is the real tiger... love you bro:) pic.twitter.com/loq2u6A6mr— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 26, 2017
Wishing beingsalmankhan Salman Bhai a very very Happy Birthday. A true gem of a person and... https://t.co/uAv6Eiutm4— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 27, 2017
Happy bday to someone who is all heart and rules all hearts!!! Big hug @BeingSalmanKhan !!!— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 27, 2017
Happy Birthday Bhau @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/IjZflOgpMu— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 27, 2017
Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 27, 2017
Salman Khan's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif is dhoom machoing at the box office. The film has crossed the 150 crore mark in just five days and counting. The film is a sequel to Salman's sleeper hit Ek Tha Tiger.
Salman Khan's birthday definitely had a Kick. He surprised his fans and followers with the announcement of his new film Bharat. Salman Khan's new film will be jointly produced by Atul (Salman Khan's brother-in-law) and Bhushan and it will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan also collaborated on 2016 super hit film Sultan. "Bharat (is) a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure," said Bhushan Kumar.
We wish Salman Khan a very happy birthday and a superb year ahead.