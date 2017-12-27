Happy Birthday Salman Khan: "Tum Jio Hazaaro Saal," Wish Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan And Others

Inside birthday wishes for Salman Khan on his 52nd birthday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 27, 2017 16:46 IST
Sonam Kapoor with Salman Khan. (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam Kapoor tweeted a sweet wish for Salman Khan
  2. SRK, Aamir Khan and others also sent their wishes
  3. Salman Khan's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai is ruling box office
'Charming,' 'chivalrous' and 'caring' are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities, to describe our favourite bhaijaan Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The stars are constantly sending their best wishes to the Dabangg star, who is celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. Nothing could have been better for Salman than to receive so many heartfelt messages on his special day. From his friend and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor and actors Aamir Khan, Bipasha Basu to Riteish Deshmukh, everyone has posted their birthday wishes for Salman Khan. Salman Khan has double reasons to celebrate as his latest film Tiger Zinda Hai is performing superb at the box office. "Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love," writes Aamir Khan. Aamir's tweet just made us revisit the Andaz Apna Apna memories.
 

Not only Aamir, but the third part of the Bollywood Khan trifecta also wished Salman in the most adorable way - Shah Rukh Khan sang a few lines for his Karan Arjun counterpart at a Mumbai event recently. "Tum jio hazaaron saal.... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Here's what Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for."
 

"Happy birthday Salman Khan. Many many congratulations for the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai too. Celebrations galore," writes Bipasha Basu.
 

A sweet wish from Tiger Zinda Hai's director Ali Abbas Zafar:

"Happy birthday Salman Khan. Some bonds are just special "aur bhai bhai hota hai."
 

Adorable, isn't it? Thank You, Ali Abbas Zafar for these heartwarming photos.

Here are some other stars who did Salman Khan's Swag Se Swagat of his birthday with these heartfelt wishes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Khan's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif is dhoom machoing at the box office. The film has crossed the 150 crore mark in just five days and counting. The film is a sequel to Salman's sleeper hit Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman Khan's birthday definitely had a Kick. He surprised his fans and followers with the announcement of his new film Bharat. Salman Khan's new film will be jointly produced by Atul (Salman Khan's brother-in-law) and Bhushan and it will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan also collaborated on 2016 super hit film Sultan. "Bharat (is) a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure," said Bhushan Kumar.

We wish Salman Khan a very happy birthday and a superb year ahead.

