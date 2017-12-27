Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 'Tum Jio Hazaaro Saal,' Wish Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan And Others

Highlights Sonam Kapoor tweeted a sweet wish for Salman Khan SRK, Aamir Khan and others also sent their wishes Salman Khan's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai is ruling box office

Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 27, 2017

Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/WA3ICeUDQb — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 27, 2017

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Many many congratulations for the super success of #tigerzindahai too. Celebrations galore — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 27, 2017

Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special "aur bhai -bhai hota hai" pic.twitter.com/JsJYLgUet4 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 27, 2017

Happy Birthday Bhai! @BeingSalmanKhan Love n Hugs! Respect forever, Fan forever.. — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 27, 2017

Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan , thank you for your faith, for being so chill & for giving us the space to do what we do in both #TigerZindaHai & #Sultan . You've carried both to amazing heights, and it's been a privilege to have our songs fly along with you. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 27, 2017

Happy birthday to the very handsome and my big brother @BeingSalmanKhan bhai .. and yes he is the real tiger... love you bro:) pic.twitter.com/loq2u6A6mr — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 26, 2017

Wishing beingsalmankhan Salman Bhai a very very Happy Birthday. A true gem of a person and... https://t.co/uAv6Eiutm4 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 27, 2017

Happy bday to someone who is all heart and rules all hearts!!! Big hug @BeingSalmanKhan !!! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 27, 2017

Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 27, 2017