Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 'Tum Jio Hazaaro Saal,' Wish Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan And Others

'Charming,' 'chivalrous' and 'caring' are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities, to describe our favouriteSalman Khan, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The stars are constantly sending their best wishes to thestar, who is celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. Nothing could have been better for Salman than to receive so many heartfelt messages on his special day. From his friend andco-star Sonam Kapoor and actors Aamir Khan, Bipasha Basu to Riteish Deshmukh, everyone has posted their birthday wishes for Salman Khan. Salman Khan has double reasons to celebrate as his latest filmis performing superb at the box office. "Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love," writes Aamir Khan. Aamir's tweet just made us revisit the Andaz Apna Apna memories. Not only Aamir, but the third part of the Bollywood Khan trifecta also wished Salman in the most adorable way - Shah Rukh Khan sang a few lines for hiscounterpart at a Mumbai event recently. ".... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long," IANS quoted the actor as saying.Here's what Salman Khan'sco-star Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.""Happy birthday Salman Khan. Many many congratulations for the super success oftoo. Celebrations galore," writes Bipasha Basu.A sweet wish from's director Ali Abbas Zafar:"Happy birthday Salman Khan. Some bonds are just special "."Adorable, isn't it? Thank You, Ali Abbas Zafar for these heartwarming photos.Here are some other stars who did Salman Khan'sof his birthday with these heartfelt wishes.Salman Khan's latest film, co-starring Katrina Kaif isat the box office. The film has crossed the 150 crore mark in just five days and counting. The film is a sequel to Salman's sleeper hitSalman Khan's birthday definitely had a. He surprised his fans and followers with the announcement of his new film Bharat. Salman Khan's new film will be jointly produced by Atul (Salman Khan's brother-in-law) and Bhushan and it will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan also collaborated on 2016 super hit film. "Bharat (is) a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure," said Bhushan Kumar.We wish Salman Khan a very happy birthday and a superb year ahead.