Sunny Deol And Son Karan Have A 'Great Bonding'. This Pic Is Proof, Courtesy Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra chanced upon a photo of son Sunny Deol and grandson Karan and he had to had to share it on Instagram. On his Instagram profile (which is unverified), Dharmendra shared a photograph of Sunny Deol and Karan catching up over a conversation in the most dad-son way possible. Dharmendra found out the sweetest caption for the photo and wrote: "Father and son. Great bonding! Love you Sunny and Karan." Aww, that's so sweet, Dharmendra. Netizens appear to think the same and reviewed the photo on Instagram with comments like "So sweet" and "nice one!" Karan is the elder son of Sunny Deol and Pooja and is all set for his acting debut.
Karan will be making his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will be directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Vijyeta films, which the Gadar actor co-owns. Last year, Sunny Deol had announced Karan's debut project with a tweet and soon enough, shout outs for Karan poured in from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Salman Khan. Even Dharmendra had something to say to his grandson: "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life," he told IANS.
Love is in the air with #palpaldilkepaas ... #happyvalentinesday!! pic.twitter.com/M6Mr8oXXkI— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2017
Meanwhile, Dharmendra is said to reunite with his sons - Sunny and Bobby Deol in the next film of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series.