<i>Sardaar Ji 3 Row</i>: After Calling Diljit Dosanjh "Fake", Mika Singh Asks Him To Apologise For "Mistake"

Day after attacking Diljit Dosanjh for his decision to release Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, overseas, Mika Singh said Diljit will be forgiven for his "mistake" if he apologises and remove all "objectionable" scenes from the film. Mika Singh, earlier, slammed Diljit as "fake" singer who betrayed his fans' trust.

What's Happening

Mika Singh shared a new post on Instagram and wrote, "Guys, I understand, we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there's one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we're all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all the objectionable scenes from the movie! That's it. No hate. Just respect. Desh pehle!"

On Tuesday night (June 24), Mika Singh attacked Diljit Dosanjh over not withholding his decision to release Sardaar Ji 3 overseas, despite triggering social media backlash and threats from film bodies.

"Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice-especially when our nation's dignity is involved.

"There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, had now disappeared - leaving fans betrayed and helpless," Mika wrote in his previous Intagram post.

Mika was referring to Diljit's successful Dil-Luminati world tour in the post.

Background

Diljit's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 landed in trouble after the trailer released on Sunday (June 22) and it featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, film body like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees banned Pakistani artistes working in India. Diljit, who's one of the producers of the film, skipped the film's India release. The film is slated to release overseas (including Pakistan) on June 27.

Defending his decision to release the film, Diljit Dosanjh, during a conversation with BBC Asian Network, said that producers' heft money was invested in the film. The shooting was done much before the Pahalgam attack happened, said the Punjabi singer.

In A Nutshell

Mika Singh, who earlier slammed Diljit as "fake" singer, asked him to apologise and remove objectionable scenes from the film Sardaar Ji 3.

