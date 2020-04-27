Sunil Lahri And Anuradha Patel In A Rare Pic From 1985 Film Phir Aayee Barsat

Sunil Lahri shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunil_lahri )

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of Sunil Lahri, popularly known for playing Lakshman in Ramayan, and Anuradha Patel from their 1985 film Phir Aayee Barsat, all thanks to the actor. Sunil Lahri made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photograph of himself from the sets of his 1985 film. In the black and white picture, the actor can be seen posing with the granddaughter of renowned actor-singer Ashok Kumar for the camera. He can be seen wearing a t-shirt while Anuradha Patel looks gorgeous in a polka-dot shirt. Sharing the photo, Sunil Lahri wrote: "Still from film Phir Aayee Barsat... myself and Anuradha Patel."

Take a look at the picture here:

This isn't the first time Sunil Lahri has shared a picture featuring Anuradha Patel. A couple of days ago, he posted a collage comprising stills from a romantic track from the aforementioned film. "Romantic song from film Phir Aayee Barsat where I acted along with Anuradha Patel, granddaughter of Ashok Kumar," he wrote while sharing the photo.

We also love the throwback photo of Sunil Lahri and Smita Patil from the sets of his 1980 film The Naxalites, which the actor shared last week. "Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in very first film Naxalite with most talented and beautiful actress, late Ms Smita Patil, and another very renowned and talented filmmaker-writer, late Mr K. A. Abbas, in my late teens," he captioned the post. In case you haven't seen it yet, take a look now:

Sunil Lahri played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, in which he co-starred with Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh. Ramayan returned to the small screen amid the Coronavirus lockdown on public demand.