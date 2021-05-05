Raavan Actor Arvind Trivedi Not Dead, Clarifies Ramayan Co-Star Sunil Lahri

Sunil Lahri posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @sunillahri)

Highlights Sunil Lahri quashed rumours of Arvind Trivedi's death

Sunil posted a picture with his 'Ramayan' co-star on Instagram

Sunil played the role of Lakshman and Arvind was cast as Raavan

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's '80s show Ramayan, has quashed rumours of his co-star Arvind Trivedi's death. Mr Trivedi, 82 now, was cast as demon king Raavan. On Wednesday, Sunil Lahri shared a few pictures of Arvind Trivedi on his Instagram handle and clarified reports of the actor death are fake. The first picture features Arvind Trivedi as Raavan in a still from the show. In the second picture, we see Sunil Lahri and Arvind Trivedi posing together.

Sunil Lahri wrote, "Aajkal koi na koi buri khabar sunane ko milati hai carona ki vajah se, upar se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, meri prathna hai jhuthi afwah failane walon se kripya karke is tarah ki khabar na failaye...Bhagwan ki daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur prathna karta hun ki bhagwan unhen sadaiv swasth rakhen (We keep hearing bad news amid the coronavirus pandemic these days. Now, we heard fake news of Arvind Trivedi's death. All those people who are spreading rumours, I am urging you to stop doing it. By God's grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray to God that he stays healthy.

See his post here:

This is not the first time that fake news regarding Arvind Trivedi's death is being circulated on the Internet. Last year too, Mr Trivedi became the victim of a death hoax that spread like wildfire. Later, Arvind Trivedi's nephew Kaustubh Trivedi rubbished the rumour on Twitter stating, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks.

See his tweet here:

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Just like Arvind Trivedi, Lucky Ali also became a victim of a death hoax recently. The news of his supposed death started doing rounds on the Internet on Tuesday. However, it turned out to be fake. Lucky Ali's friend and actress Nafisa Ali had confirmed on Twitter that he is fine and staying at his farmhouse in Bengaluru.

Coming back to Ramayan, the mythological show was re-aired on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. It was telecast on national television nearly after 3 decades. The 80s show featured actors like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh. Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhlia was cast as Sita. Dara Singh played Lord Hanuman.