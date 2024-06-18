Ranbir Kapoor Might Not Be Accepted As Lord Ram After His Last Film Animal: Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri

Image was shared on X . (Image courtesy: KuldeepRat11052)

After a stellar performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal last year, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to feature as Lord Ram in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. Now, while Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the film's shoot alongside his lead co-star Sai Pallavi, television actor Sunil Lahri has weighed in on the actor's casting in the upcoming film. The actor, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 80s, opined that the audience might not accept Ranbir playing Lord Ram considering his last release, Animal, where he played a violent character. “From the poster, I liked his look. It's very nice and since he's so smart, he will look perfect in that role. But I don't know how much people will accept him as Ram,” Sunil Lahri told Hindustan Times.

He continued, "I feel that you should take someone that has no image or baggage. It works better. No doubt Ranbir is a great actor with a big legacy of his family and work he has done. I'm sure he will do justice, but again, it is the perception of people that you can't change.”

Drawing a comparison with Ranbir Kapoor's latest offering, Animal, the actor said “He has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram.”

For those unaware, Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will be seen playing the role of King Dasharatha in the film. While Ranbir Kapoor has been cast to portray the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi has been chosen to portray Goddess Sita. Initially, Alia Bhatt was picked for the role of Sita but reportedly she had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, the role of Ravana will be played by KGF fame, Yash. Ramayana will also feature Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta in key roles.