Viral: 81-Year-Old Arvind Trivedi, Who Played Ravan, Watching The Sita Haran Scene In Ramayan

Arvind Trivedi as Ravan (courtesy ramayan_world)

Highlights A video of actor Arvind Trivedi watching 'Ramayan' is crazy viral

Arvind Trivedi can be seen watching the Sita haran scene in the video

Arvind Trivedi played the role of Ravan in the show

It's a new day, which means Ramayan is trending for a new reason. This time, for a video of actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. In the video, the veteran actor can be seen watching the Sita haran scene in Ramayan, with his much, much younger version playing Ravan and Dipika Chikhlia playing Sita in the mythological show. The video shows as the Sita haran scene reaches a climactic point, Arvind Trivedi sitting in front of the screen, can be seen praying with folded hands. Arvind Trivedi is now 81. Take a look at the video here, which is being shared by fan-clubs.

Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and gained instant popularity, made stars out of Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, known to fans as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman. Ramayan clocked 33 years of the show this year. The show was brought back on Doordarshan as India went into a lockdown to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, Dipika Chikhlia made us nostalgic as she shared a major blast from the past, featuring the entire cast of Ramayan except Arvind Trivedi. "The epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast are no more ...RIP to them all," she wrote. Ramayan was written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar.

Earlier, a photo of Arun Govil watching the Ramayan rerun with his family also went crazy viral.

Ramayan now airs twice a day on Doordarshan while other shows such as Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi have also returned to TV.