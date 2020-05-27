A Ram-Lakshman Moment For Arun Govil And Sunil Lahri In This Throwback

Sunil Lahri shared the photo. (Image courtesy: sunil_lahri)

Highlights "Ramayan ki shooting ke dauran," wrote Sunil Lahri

"Outside studio," he added

Ramayan aired on DD from 1987 to 1988

It is always nice when we chance upon a throwback picture of Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, who played Ram and Lakshman, respectively, on Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Thanks to the reel life Lakshman, we got a hold of one on Wednesday. Sunil Lahri shared a throwback photo clicked outside the studio of the show and it features the two actors in a candid moment. In the blast from the past, Arun Govil can be seen holding Sunil Lahri's face in his hands while the latter can be seen looking at the camera. Sharing the old photo, Sunil Lahri wrote about his bonding with his former co-star and captioned his post like this: "Bade bhai ka pyar, care dikhate hue Ram ji (Arun ji). Ramayan ki shooting ke dauran, outside studio."

Take a look at the throwback picture here:

Sunil Lahri's fans on Instagram flooded his post with comments such as "awesome" and such a beautiful moment." One of the users wrote: "You both look like real life brothers."

Ramayan aired on DD from 1987 to 1988. Other than Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, the show featured Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. It also starred Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave among others in pivotal roles.

Doordarshan brought back iconic shows such as Mahabharat, Ramayan, Doosra Keval, Shaktimaan and others amid the coronavirus lockdown on public demand. Prasar Bharti also launched a new entertainment channel DD RETRO to re-telecast the old shows from DD's archives.