Sunil Lahri, Who Played Lakshman On Ramayan, Shares A Rare Throwback Pic

Sunil Lahri, who is best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, made a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and shared a throwback photo of himself that will surely cheer you up amid the lockdown. The picture features a much younger Sunil Lahri, who can be seen sporting a black t-shirt while posing for the camera. Sharing the old photo on his respective social media account, the actor wrote a note, which appears to be about the ongoing coronavirus crisis. His caption read: "You have to be a cool guy in your difficult time. Nothing is permanent." Fans flooded the actor's post with comments such as "amazing picture" and "perfect throwback treat." Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Sunil Lahri became a household name after he featured in Ramayan, which aired on DD from 1987-1988. The show featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. It also starred Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave among others in pivotal roles.

On Monday, Sunil Lahri posted a still from his 1991 musical Baharon Ke Manzil. "Picture from film Baharon Ke Manzil, where I played one of the main lead as a musician," he shared details about his role in the caption. Take a look:

Sunil Lahri has also worked in films such as The Naxalites and Phir Aayee Barsaat. He has also featured in TV show Param Vir Chakra.