'I Was Reborn': Dipika Chikhlia On How Playing Sita Changed Her Life

Dipika Chikhlia, known to fans of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as Sita, shared a stunning picture of herself from the sets of the popular TV show on her Instagram, on Monday. In her post, Ms Chikhlia talked about how the Eighties' TV show changed her life forever and for good. To quote Ms Chikhlia, she was, in a way, "reborn" after being a part of the show. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Dipika Chikhlia wrote: "It's that 1 step and that one day that changes who you are. Your life...One such walk. I waked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I became Sitaji ...I was reborn."

Earlier this year, Dipika Chikhlia, 55, appeared on the talk The Kapil Sharma Show, where she revealed that she became so identified as Sita even off screen that people rarely greeted her with "hi or hello", instead, they always bowed down before her with folded hands.

33 years later, her popularity remains intact. She has over 2,13,000 followers on Instagram. Also, Ramayan, which was re-telecast on Doordarshan, became the most "watched entertainment show in the world, with a viewership of 7.7 crore on April 16. "Rebroadcast of Ramayan on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," read a tweet shared by DD India.

Dipika Chikhlia was last seen in the 2019 film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. Titled Sarojini, the film will be directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.