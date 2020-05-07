Ramayan Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala To Play Sarojini Naidu In Biopic. Shares First Look

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shared this image. (courtesy: dipikachikhliatopiwala )

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who is known to fans as Sita from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is all set to star as political activist and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. The 55-year-old actress shared the first look from the project on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The first look poster of Sarojini, in which she will play the titular role, features a close-up shot of the actress. Sharing the poster on her Instagram profile, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala wrote: "1st look poster." Sunil Lahri, who co-starred with Ms Topiwala in Ramayan, congratulated her in the comments section. "Congrats Dipikaji... Wish you good luck for great success," he wrote.

Sarojini has been directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra and it has been produced by Kanu Bhai Patel. On the work front, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala was last seen in the 2019 film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

Dipika Chikhlia, who appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, earlier this year, revealed that she became so identified as Sita even off screen that people rarely greeted her with "hi or hello," instead, they always bowed down before her with folded hands.

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, a Sunday morning staple in the Eighties, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and the show acquired a cult status over the years. The re-telecast of Ramayan has become the most "watched entertainment show in the world," almost 33 years after its release. The show also starred Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri as Lord Ram and Lakshman, respectively. The show also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.