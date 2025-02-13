National Women's Day: Date, History, Significance And More

National Women's Day is celebrated every year in India on February 13 to mark the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, a freedom fighter, child prodigy and poet who had many firsts under her hat. This day recognises her important role in the independence movement, her work for women's rights and her contributions to many other areas. National Women's Day is celebrated to remind us to appreciate women's achievements in different fields and to support women's empowerment, gender equality and leadership.
National Women's Day 2025: History and Significance
National Women's Day is dedicated to Sarojini Naidu, also known as the Nightingale of India, who was born on February 13, 1879. Naidu was a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle. She played a crucial role in the Indian Nationalist Movement and was the first woman to become the President of the Indian National Congress in 1925. Later, she also became the first woman governor of an Indian state.
The Indian government designated February 13 as National Women's Day to honour Sarojini Naidu's unwavering efforts toward women's empowerment, and social justice, and her literary contributions that inspired generations.
10 Facts About Sarojini Naidu
- Sarojini Naidu was born in Hyderabad to scientist and philosopher Aghornath Chattopadhyaya and Barada Sundari Devi.
- She was a bright student and topped the matriculation examination at Madras University. At 16, she travelled to England to pursue her education at King's College, London and Girton College, Cambridge.
- At 19, Sarojini Naidu married Dr Govindarajulu Naidu, during a time when inter-caste marriages were not allowed.
- In 1929, she presided over East African Indian Congress in South Africa and was awarded the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal by the British government for her work during the plague epidemic in India.
- Sarojini Naidu played an important role during the Civil Disobedience movement in India's freedom struggle. She also faced arrest in 1942 during the "Quit India" movement.
- Post-Independence, she served as the first Governor of the United Provinces from 1947 to 1949 and also contributed to the drafting of the Indian Constitution.
- Sarojini Naidu's writing career began at the age of 13 and her major contribution was in the field of poetry. The Golden Threshold, her first collection of poems, was published in 1905. The Feather of The Dawn was edited and published posthumously in 1961 by her daughter Padamaja.
- Sarojini Naidu was imprisoned multiple times for her long involvement in the nationalist cause as she always marched in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps.
- Sarojini Naidu suffered a heart attack and died on March 2, 1949, at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
