National Women's Day: Date, History, Significance And More

National Women's Day is celebrated every year in India on February 13 to mark the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, a freedom fighter, child prodigy and poet who had many firsts under her hat. This day recognises her important role in the independence movement, her work for women's rights and her contributions to many other areas. National Women's Day is celebrated to remind us to appreciate women's achievements in different fields and to support women's empowerment, gender equality and leadership.

National Women's Day 2025: History and Significance

National Women's Day is dedicated to Sarojini Naidu, also known as the Nightingale of India, who was born on February 13, 1879. Naidu was a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle. She played a crucial role in the Indian Nationalist Movement and was the first woman to become the President of the Indian National Congress in 1925. Later, she also became the first woman governor of an Indian state.

The Indian government designated February 13 as National Women's Day to honour Sarojini Naidu's unwavering efforts toward women's empowerment, and social justice, and her literary contributions that inspired generations.

10 Facts About Sarojini Naidu