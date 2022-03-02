Sarojini Naidus Death Anniversary: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About The "Nightingale Of India"

Sarojini Naidu was born Sarojini Chattopadhyay in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879

Sarojini Naidus Death Anniversary: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About The 'Nightingale Of India'

Sarojini Naidu was the first woman to assume leadership as president of the Congress party in 1925

New Delhi:

Sarojini Naidu wore many hats. As a social activist, she worked tirelessly to herald in change and as a freedom fighter, she stood firm against the tyranny of colonial rule. A celebrated poet, playwright, she used poetry as a means to address social issues and empower women for a better India. On March 2, 1949, just two years after India gained independence, Sarojini Naidu passed away in Lucknow.

Here are 10 interesting facts about her:

-- Sarojini Naidu was born Sarojini Chattopadhyay in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879. She was the eldest of eight siblings. Aghorenath Chattopadhyay, her father, was a Bengali Brahmin and principal of Hyderabad's Nizam's College.

-- At a very early age, she developed a deep interest in writing. By the time she turned 12, she had written a play, Mahr Muneer, in Persian. This literary work impressed the then Nawab of Hyderabad hugely and he offered her a scholarship to study abroad. At 16, she left for London to study at King's College.

-- On her return, India was hit by the plague endemic. She worked diligently with people affected by the disease. Recognising her impressive work, the British government honoured her with the “Kaisar-i-Hind” medal.

-- “In the Bazaars of Hyderabad”, published in 1912, is one of her most popular poems.

-- Because of the colour, imagery, and lyrical brilliance of her poems, Mahatma Gandhi gave her the title “Nightingale of India” or “Bharat Kokila”.

-- At the age of 19, Sarojini Naidu married Dr Govindarajulu Naidu, a doctor by profession.

-- Sarojini Naidu was the first woman to assume leadership as president of the Congress party in 1925.

-- Later, she took part in the Salt Satyagraha, or Dandi March, a mass civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi against the salt tax imposed by the British, in the year 1930.

-- An advocate of women empowerment, she believed the role of India's women would be instrumental in the freedom movement.

-- After India's Independence, Sarojini Naidu was named the first woman governor of the United Provinces, now known as Uttar Pradesh, in 1947. She remained in office for two years.

Also Read

.