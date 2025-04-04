NSSNET 2025: Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test Schedule Out

The Navayug School Educational Society (NSES) of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited online applications for Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2025. The online applications for the exam began on April 3 and will conclude on April 24, 2025. NSSNET 2025 is scheduled for May 8, 2025.



Candidates will be able to make correction in the particulars of the application form from April 25-26, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for a duration of two hours thirty minutes. NSSNET will be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm in pen and paper mode in English and Hindi languages. The centre will be located in New Delhi Municipal Council area.



Admission to the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar for the academic session 2025-26 will be done as per the merit list prepared on the basis of score obtained in NSSNET-2025. The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 7 of Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. NSES operates 12 Navayug Schools in NDMC area.



Candidates aspiring for admission to Class 6 or 7 in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi can check the information bulletin hosted on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/; https://www.nta.ac.in.