200 Shops Removed In Demolition Drive At Delhi's Popular Sarojini Market

In a mega anti-encroachment drive, around 200 shops removed from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police carried out the anti-encroachment drive on Saturday (May 17) night, around 11 pm, clearing "unauthorised vendors, rings and encroachments - reclaiming space for citizens."

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, said around 150 to 200 shops and stalls were removed from footpaths and market areas.

Mr Randhawa also claimed that some authorised shops were damaged during the drive.

"When we came to the market, we saw that hoardings and parts of some authorised shops were also broken," he said.

The traders reportedly alleged that the Police carried out demolition till 1 am without any official order.

In a video shared by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South West District on X (formerly Twitter) dozens of police officials were seen clearing the market. Vendors walked out of the market area carrying tables on their heads. Many vendors also loaded their belongings into a tempo.

"Unauthorised hawkers and obstruction affecting pedestrian movement were cleared effectively. Cleanliness and public convenience were prioritised to ensure a safe and accessible environment for visitors," said the Delhi Police.

A joint encroachment removal drive was carried out by staff of PS Sarojini Nagar & @tweetndmc in Sarojini Nagar Market.



Efforts focused on restoring pedestrian movement & cleanliness for a safer and accessible market environment. @LtGovDelhi@CMODelhi@CPDelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/uCP8jZGt6l — DCP South West District (@dcp_southwest) May 20, 2025

The NDMC has been regularly conducting such drives to "clear the clutter for a better tomorrow." The idea behind anti-encroachment drives is to keep urban spaces free and ensure clear access to markets, footpaths, and other public spaces for the people.

"Let's keep our markets open, safe and accessible," NDMC wrote while sharing pictures from yesterday's drive.

🚫 Clearing the Clutter for a Better Tomorrow!

NDMC's Mega Encroachment Removal Drive in Sarojini Nagar Market (Cl. 11) clears unauthorised vendors, rings & encroachments — reclaiming space for citizens!

Let's keep our markets open, safe & accessible!#NDMC #EncroachmentFree pic.twitter.com/l5nxrSS7LP — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) May 20, 2025

Sarojini Nagar is famous for its budget-friendly fashion finds.

