200 Shops Removed In Demolition Drive At Delhi's Popular Sarojini Market

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police carried out the anti-encroachment drive to reclaim space for citizens.

200 Shops Removed In Demolition Drive At Delhi's Popular Sarojini Market
Anti-encroachment drive at Sarojini Nagar market.
In a late-night anti-encroachment drive, Delhi's NDMC and police removed 200 shops from Sarojini Nagar market to reclaim public space. Traders claimed some authorised shops were damaged, and the operation extended until 1 am without official orders.
New Delhi:

In a mega anti-encroachment drive, around 200 shops removed from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police carried out the anti-encroachment drive on Saturday (May 17) night, around 11 pm, clearing "unauthorised vendors, rings and encroachments - reclaiming space for citizens."

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, said around 150 to 200 shops and stalls were removed from footpaths and market areas.

Mr Randhawa also claimed that some authorised shops were damaged during the drive.

"When we came to the market, we saw that hoardings and parts of some authorised shops were also broken," he said.

The traders reportedly alleged that the Police carried out demolition till 1 am without any official order.

In a video shared by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South West District on X (formerly Twitter) dozens of police officials were seen clearing the market. Vendors walked out of the market area carrying tables on their heads. Many vendors also loaded their belongings into a tempo.

"Unauthorised hawkers and obstruction affecting pedestrian movement were cleared effectively. Cleanliness and public convenience were prioritised to ensure a safe and accessible environment for visitors," said the Delhi Police.

The NDMC has been regularly conducting such drives to "clear the clutter for a better tomorrow." The idea behind anti-encroachment drives is to keep urban spaces free and ensure clear access to markets, footpaths, and other public spaces for the people.

"Let's keep our markets open, safe and accessible," NDMC wrote while sharing pictures from yesterday's drive.

Sarojini Nagar is famous for its budget-friendly fashion finds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sarojini Nagar, Anti-encroachment Drive, Sarojini Nagar Market Hawkers
