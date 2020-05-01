Aired Again After 33 Years, Ramayan Sets World Record. See Doordarshan's Tweet

A still from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. (courtesy DDIndialive )

Highlights The show returned to TV in March

The show recorded a viewership of 7.7 crore on April 16

Ramayan clocked 33 years in 2020

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, after 33 years of its release, is still ruling the Indian television and how. A recent tweet shared by Doordarshan India stated that the re-telecast of Ramayan has become the most "watched entertainment show in the world." The tweet also stated that the show recorded a viewership of 7.7 crore on April 16. "Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," read the tweet. The show returned to TV in March and it airs on DD National twice a day.

Read the tweet here:

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Last month, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shared a throwback picture with the entire cast of the show, which spread like wildfire on social media. The caption on the post read: "Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ... Barring Ravan, almost all were there. Only when we look back, do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast no more. RIP to them all."

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, a Sunday morning staple in the Eighties, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and the show acquired a cult status over the years. It clocked 33 years in 2020. The show starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala and Sunil Lahri as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, respectively. The show also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthra, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.