What Sunil Lahri, Who Played Lakshman On Ramayan, Said About The Memes

- Sunil Lahri played the character of Lakshman in Ramayan
- The show aired from 1987-1988 on Doordarshan
- Sunil Lahri opened up about the memes featuring his character Lakshman
Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, revealed that he "enjoys" and "likes" the memes featuring his onscreen character from the show, reported koimoi. The actor, 59, told the portal that a lot of people, including his family members, send him the memes featuring his character Lakshman and added that he feels "honoured" to be a part of the Ramayan-special memes, which have flooded the Internet. Speaking to koimoi, Sunil Lahri said: "I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."
From Laxman's "angry young man" look to his "patience level," the Internet has covered it all. We have picked a few memes featuring a much, much younger Sunil Lahri as Lakshman for you, you can thank us later:
The patience i have vs The patience i need.#Ramayana#Ramayan#Laxmanpic.twitter.com/UlsGDHkuaQ— Sameera Khanam (@SameeraKhanam11) April 8, 2020
Best angry young man in universe#ramayan#Laxmanpic.twitter.com/ng5UlCRxb4— Ankit Singh (@AnkitSi80834082) April 6, 2020
First angry young man #laxman#Ramayan#DDNationalpic.twitter.com/0xwF4R3HKJ— Sameer Gargey (@gargeys) April 13, 2020
When I get to eat Golgappas, Momos and junk food that are bad for me after this lockdown is over:#RamayanOnDDNational#Ramayanmemes#Ramayana#Laxmanpic.twitter.com/qTy8Z83nWN— AnonymousGirl (@Anonymo99859659) April 13, 2020
Laxman is savage #Laxman#Ramayanapic.twitter.com/nhZD9NsAqY— Parin Shah (@parinshah79) April 13, 2020
#Ramayan#laxman— Tony AS () (@TonyASOnline) April 7, 2020
The Art... The Artist pic.twitter.com/QRaqahYsWW
In Ramayan, which aired on DD from 1987-1988, Arun Govil featured as Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also starred Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave among others.
Doordarshan has brought back iconic shows such as Mahabharat, Ramayan, Byomkesh Bakshi and others on public demand amid the coronavirus lockdown. Because of the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan topped the TRP charts after decades recently.