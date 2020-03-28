After Ramayan And Mahabharat Re-Run, Nostalgia And Memes On Twitter

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan first aired in 1987 (courtesy DDNational)

The Internet forgot worrying about the coronavirus pandemic for a while on Saturday morning as the first episode of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan aired on Doordarshan. Later in the afternoon, the Nineties' Mahabharat also made a comeback on the channel. The Internet is besides itself with joy and filled up Twitter with nostalgic memories that all Nineties' kids will relate to. The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat started conversations about antennas and box TVs and also took netizens back to their childhood, confessions were made on Twitter. "We are re-living our childhood," read a tweet while another added: "I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan on those Sunday mornings."

Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. so glad it's restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology. pic.twitter.com/ZFc4X0oTFl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 28, 2020

#Mahabharata on DD Bharti

Being #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai fan I feel extremely lucky to relieve those dayspic.twitter.com/PauorE3LBS — heer (@Heeriye1) March 28, 2020

Full attendance infront of the TV @ 9am. We are re-living our childhood (I was 7 years old and my parents bought a Bush TV for me to see this show)... my kids might never understand but I'm happy they are watching with me. #Ramayan@DDNationalpic.twitter.com/pYIM7zj4wD — Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) March 28, 2020

In the world of Amazon Prime & Netflix



I'm watching 32 year old show Ramayan



And recalling old memories #Ramayanpic.twitter.com/2w7ptcCWbN — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) March 28, 2020

Remembered waching Ramayana with whole family and neighbours who didn't have TV also used to gather. TV room used to get full. Never seen such excitement for any serial those days.#Nostalgic#Ramayan#Doordarshanpic.twitter.com/qSj9zkL3hj — Aman Gautam (@aman_gautam1) March 28, 2020

I vividly remember my memories of watching #Ramayan on those Sunday mornings. We had Uptron TV on those days, and antenna was such a pain. As it was my responsibility to prepare TV with right signals..

These memories are nostalgic!!



These memories are nostalgic!! pic.twitter.com/NVrSxdQ12U — Chetan Singh (@ChetanNature) March 28, 2020

However nostalgic Ramayan and Mahabharat may have made Twitter, it didn't forget to troll streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who had once incorrectly answered a Ramayan question on Kaun Banega Crorepati, was also dragged in.

Other Entertainment channels right now- pic.twitter.com/luIQYB1ZZB — Naweed (@Spoof_Junkey) March 28, 2020

Indians from tomorrow at 9 am and 9 pm.#Ramayanpic.twitter.com/PvlSuyjDuR — CHEEKU (@Okay_Bye___) March 27, 2020

Netflix to Doordarshan after Doordarshan announces telecast of Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkeshbakshi pic.twitter.com/1Q074oC8Yn — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) March 27, 2020

Everyone is a Gangsta until the real Gangsta arrives ...#Mahabharat#Ramayanpic.twitter.com/eXK1Uowkzm — be my Quarantine (@adityasahu955) March 27, 2020

Doordarshan has also brought back other iconic shows such as Circus, and Byomkesh Bakshi on the television amid the coronavirus lockdown. Circus, first aired in 1989, marked one of Shah Rukh Khan's first roles in his career as an actor. The titular Byomkesh Bakshi was played by Rajit Kapoor in the series started in 1993. On Doordarshan, Ramayan will air twice everyday at 9 am and 9 pm while Mahabharat will come at 12 pm and 7 pm. Circus airs at 8 pm while Byomkesh Bakshi has locked 11 am every day.