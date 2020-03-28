After Ramayan And Mahabharat Re-Run, Nostalgia And Memes On Twitter

The Internet is besides itself with joy and filled up Twitter with nostalgic memories that all Nineties' kids will relate to.

After Ramayan And Mahabharat Re-Run, Nostalgia And Memes On Twitter

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan first aired in 1987 (courtesy DDNational)

Highlights

  • "We are re-living our childhood," read a tweet
  • "I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan," added another
  • "I feel lucky to relieve those days," wrote another netizen
New Delhi:

The Internet forgot worrying about the coronavirus pandemic for a while on Saturday morning as the first episode of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan aired on Doordarshan. Later in the afternoon, the Nineties' Mahabharat also made a comeback on the channel. The Internet is besides itself with joy and filled up Twitter with nostalgic memories that all Nineties' kids will relate to. The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat started conversations about antennas and box TVs and also took netizens back to their childhood, confessions were made on Twitter. "We are re-living our childhood," read a tweet while another added: "I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan on those Sunday mornings."

Here's how Twitter reacted on Saturday morning:

However nostalgic Ramayan and Mahabharat may have made Twitter, it didn't forget to troll streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who had once incorrectly answered a Ramayan question on Kaun Banega Crorepati, was also dragged in.

Doordarshan has also brought back other iconic shows such as Circus, and Byomkesh Bakshi on the television amid the coronavirus lockdown. Circus, first aired in 1989, marked one of Shah Rukh Khan's first roles in his career as an actor. The titular Byomkesh Bakshi was played by Rajit Kapoor in the series started in 1993. On Doordarshan, Ramayan will air twice everyday at 9 am and 9 pm while Mahabharat will come at 12 pm and 7 pm. Circus airs at 8 pm while Byomkesh Bakshi has locked 11 am every day.

Comments
ramayanmahabharat

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com