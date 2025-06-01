Is <i>Mahabharat</i> Aamir Khan's Last Film? Actor Says, "I Cannot Do Anything After This"

Aamir Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The RS Prasanna directorial is scheduled to hit cinema screens on June 20.

Up next, the superstar will begin work on his long-cherished dream project, Mahabharat. In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir hinted that Mahabharat might be his final project.

Speaking about the scale of bringing the mythological epic to life on screen, Aamir Khan said, “It's layered, it has emotion, it has scale, everything you find in the world, you will find in Mahabharat…Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that."

He added, "I hope that I die with my shoes on, but since you are asking, this is the one thing I can think of. Perhaps after this, I will feel that I don't need to do anything else."

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir Khan shared his vision for Mahabharat. “That's one of my biggest ambitions," the actor said, admitting that even developing the script would take years.

"We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part. I don't think you can tell the 'Mahabharat' in one film, so it will be multiple films. I am looking at the large scale," he added.

Noting that it may be a multi-director project, he concluded, "To complete it within a set time, we will need more than one director."

Aamir Khan is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi's period-drama Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.