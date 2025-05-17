Aamir Khan Productions Changes Display Pic To Tricolour Amid Boycott Calls. The Internet: "Damage Control"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan Productions has changed its social media display picture. The new image features the Indian National Flag on various platforms. The update follows online boycott calls against Khan's upcoming film.

Aamir Khan Productions has updated the display picture on all its official social media platforms. On Friday, Internet users noticed that the production house, which earlier had its logo as the display picture, now features the Indian National Flag across platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The update comes at a time when Aamir Khan has been facing online boycott calls ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Some social media users are urging others to avoid the film due to two main reasons: the actor's delayed response to Operation Sindoor, a major strike by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and an old video from his visit to Turkey that has now resurfaced.

Shortly after the display picture was changed, a screenshot of it was shared on Reddit. Many users discussed whether the move was an attempt at "damage control."

"Lol he's being boycotted online so clearly did it as damage control," one user wrote. Another added, "Bekar me damage control kar rahe hai."

On May 12, Aamir Khan Productions shared a post on their X handle that read, "Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind."

Many users questioned his long silence on the matter and criticised the timing of his post, suggesting it was conveniently aligned with his film's promotions.

At a recent event, Aamir Khan was asked about the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. In response, he said, "We need justice and assurance that it [terrorist attacks] won't happen again. We believe in our government, they'll take action against the anti-social elements who committed this and bring them to justice."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was released recently. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

