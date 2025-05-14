Aamir Khan Faces Backlash For Posting About Operation Sindoor Hours Before <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Trailer Launch

The trailer of Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par was launched on May 13. Hours before the film's trailer launch, the X handle of Aamir Khan Productions shared a post saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor. The Internet thrashed Aamir Khan heavily for posting a message on the Operation Sindoor hours before the film's trailer launch, seemingly to get the limelight.

A user wrote, "Kucha jada jaldi nahi kar di post? (Haven't you posted too early)?"

Another comment read, "We as Indian should just ignore these morons @AKPPL_Official @iamsrk, @BeingSalmanKhan, @saifalikhan067. They earn their money here in India but at the time of adversity they want to show how intellectual they are. Probably they are also under the illusion about 72 virgins."

Another comment read, "Dekho koi movie ka announcement bhi ata hoga... Ye paise k liye bolte h lekin dil m Turkey and Pakistan h."

Another comment read, "Bahut jldi yaad aayi? Movie release ki date ko 10-20 saal aage bda do, fayde m rhoge. Wrna public itna pelegi k jaisi laal singh ki chaddi pili hue thi."

The message read, "Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind." Take a look:

On April 22, 26 civilians, mostly tourists were killed in the Baisaran valley, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in the deadliest terror attack of the time. In response, India targeted Pakistan and POK-based terror hideouts on May 7 under the codename of Operation Sindoor. While a large section of Bollywood praised India's Pahalgam response, Aamir Khan chose to remain silent.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release in theatres in June.