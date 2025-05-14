<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Trailer: Internet Calls Aamir Khan's Film A Frame-To-Frame Copy Of The Sports Comedy-Drama <i>Champions</i>

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan's film "Sitaare Zameen Par" is a sequel to "Taare Zameen Par." The trailer has garnered initial praise but faced frame similarity claims. Internet users noted similarities to the film "Champions," a remake.

Aamir Khan''s film Sitaare Zameen Par which is a sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, has been a much-anticipated film. It is Aamir Khan's comeback after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, hence there are a lot of expectations riding on it.

The makers released the trailer of the film yesterday. While the initial reaction to it was impressive, internet users soon found frame-to-frame similarities between the film with the sports comedy-drama Champions, which is the English remake of the Spanish hit Campeones.

The plotline of Champions which is available for viewing on Jio Hotstar, reads, "A disgraced coach mentors a team of intellectually disabled athletes, revealing their surprising abilities and changing his own life." This is similar to the story that Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer establishes as well.

Reddit now has a viral thread where it has posted a frame-to-frame comparison of Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer and Champions, and the trolling has gone viral in no time.

The comments on the Reddit thread read, "After the Forrest Gump fiasco, he should have stayed away from remakes or adaptations", while another comment read, "Luckily, Champions is less popular than Forrest Gump, so fewer people may care. But still not a good look."

Some other internet users added, "Perfectionist in copying the film frame by frame", another one mentioned, "Even that tubelight falling scene and almost every gag is from the original. I was assuming mamu will put some spin on it, but yeh frame-to-frame remake hai. Story 99 percent same lag rahi hai."

As for Sitaare Zameen Par's plot, Aamir Khan plays a cranky and negative basketball coach who has the task of mentoring a team of individuals who are suffering from intellectual disabilities. The trailer sets the tone for an inspiring tale.

Directed by R S Prasanna, the film introduces 10 debutants - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film also has Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.