Sunil Lahri's Throwback Pic With Smita Patil Will Take You Back In Time

Sunil Lahri just made our Wednesday better. The actor just dropped a throwback picture on his Instagram profile and took his Instafam back in time. The throwback picture, which is from the sets of his 1980 film The Naxalites, features Sunil Lahri and Smita Patil. In the monochrome picture, Sunil Lahri can be seen looking at Smita Patil while the actress looks away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Sunil Lahri reminisced about the time when he starred with Smita Patil in the film. "Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in very first film The Naxalites with most talented and beautiful actress late Ms Smita Patil and another very renowned and talented filmmaker writer late Mr KA Abbas at my late teenage age." Take a look:

Sunil Lahri, in coronavirus lockdown, keeps treating his Instafam to priceless throwback pictures. A few days ago, Sunil Lahri shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Juhi Chawla. "Old memory sharing happy moments with one of my favourite actress Juhi Chawla," wrote Sunil Lahri.

Earlier, Sunil Lahri trended a great deal for sharing a priceless throwback picture from the sets of Ramayan. The picture was shared by Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil as well. "Most iconic and rear photo of Ramayan where entire star cast, technicians, maker, director, writer everybody is together," captioned Sunil Lahri.

Sunil Lahri portrayed the character of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Doordarshon show Ramayan. In coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan brought its iconic shows back to Television. The list includes Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus among others. Due to the re-telecast of its iconic shows, Doordarshan topped the TRP charts after decades recently.