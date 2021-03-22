'Summer Is Here' For Malaika Arora. See What She Posted On Instagram

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Summer is here and Malaika Arora shared just the perfect post for the season. In case you missed it, the actress shared a stunning shot of herself on her Instagram profile on Sunday evening, in which she can be seen dressed to perfection. The post is trending even a day later and it's easy to see why. In the picture, Malaika can be seen wearing a silver sequined dress as she enjoys her pool time. Also, the photograph happens to be a click by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Malaika's make-up is on point with smokey eyes and nude lipcolour. No accessory needed. Brownie points for the swag.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Malaika Arora wrote: "Summer is here." Malaika's summer post is burning up Instagram and how. Her friends and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora trended big time for her twerk video she posted last week. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

She also loves to do yoga and spend her time at the beach. See these posts shared by Malaika:

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.