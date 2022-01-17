Suhana Khan Wished Cousin Alia Chiba On Birthday Like This

Suhana Khan with Alia Chiba. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana dropped pictures with cousin Alia

"Birthday girl," Suhana captioned the post

Suhana and Alia often feature on each other's profiles

Suhana Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba never miss the opportunity to drop comments on each other's Instagram posts. They also feature on each other's profiles. As her cousin Alia Chiba turned an year older, Suhana Khan wished her on her Instagram stories. Suhana shared a couple of selfies with the birthday girl and she wrote in one of the captions: "I love you forever and ever." She captioned a separate Instagram story: "Birthday girl." See the pictures shared by Suhana Khan here:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Both Suhana Khan and Alia Chiba frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. See some of their posts together, you can thank us later.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Suhana (21) is pursuing her higher studies in New York.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.