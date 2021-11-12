On Aryan Khan's Birthday, Sister Suhana And Cousin Alia Chhiba Wished Him Like This

Suhana Khan shared this throwback. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana reposted Alia Chhiba's Instagram story

Alia Chhiba posted a throwback from childhood days

Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday and on the occasion, both sister Suhana Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba wished their brother on social media. On her Instagram story, Alia Chhiba posted a throwback picture from their childhood days. She wished both Aryan Khan and her mother Namita Chhiba on their birthdays. "Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people," Alia Chhiba wrote in her caption, tagging both Aryan Khan and Namita Chhiba. Suhana Khan re-posted Alia's picture on her Instagram story along with a red heart emoji.

See what Suhana Khan posted:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a few weeks ago; he was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. Aryan was pictured at the NCB office in Mumbai today to mark his weekly attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Suhana (21) is pursuing her higher studies in New York.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.