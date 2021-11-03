Suhana Khan's Birthday Wish For Dad Shah Rukh Khan, All The Way From New York

Suhana Khan with SRK. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who was away on his 56th birthday on Tuesday, made up for her absence by sharing a precious throwback picture of herself with dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri Khan. The greyscale picture happens to be from Suhana's childhood days. "Happy Birthday," she simply wrote. Shanaya also wished her bestie Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday. Posting a throwback with the birthday girl, Suhana wrote: "22 I love you. Happy birthday." Suhana also shared a picture of herself with SRK and Shanaya Kapoor and she wrote: "Best friends."

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 23, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Suhana (21) is pursuing her higher studies in New York.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya Kapoor also made cameo appearances in in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.