Suhana Khan's Sunset Diaries: All The Way From Portugal

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana Khan shared new pictures from her holiday

She is on a vacation in Portugal

Suhana Khan studies in New York

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, is living life to the fullest. She shared a set of stunning sun-kissed pictures on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The photographs happen to be from Portugal, she revealed in one of her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, Suhana, dressed in a classic LBD, can be seen smiling for the camera with a stunning view in the backdrop. Suhana wore matching stilettoes and added accessorised her look with a black sling bag. The picture-perfect shots needed no caption, so Suhana didn't add one.

See the pictures shared by Suhana Khan here:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Suhana Khan and her mom Gauri turned photographers for each other during their holiday in Serbia. Gauri Khan sharing solo shots of herself and daughter Suhana, wrote in her caption: "Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do. Exploring new destinations."

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 23, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (21) is pursuing her higher studies in New York, while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.