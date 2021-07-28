Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday On Sports Day Way Back When They Were In School

Bhavana Pandey shared this image.(courtesy bhavanapandey)

Bhavana Pandey struck throwback gold in her photo archives and shared a super cute picture of herself with daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa. The picture also features Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana. In her caption, Bhavana revealed that the picture happens to be from sports day at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Suhana and Ananya studied. "School Sports Day Joy. #simplepleasures #missthesedays #toomuchfun," Bhavana Pandey captioned the post. Neelam Kothari dropped a comment on the post that read: "Sooo cute."

Take a look at the post here:

Ananya and Suhana are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya and Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.