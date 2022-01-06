This Is What Ananya Panday Commented On Suhana Khan's Post - See Here

Suhana Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: suhanakhan2)

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen posing in a black dress. Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday often comments on Suhana's post. This time, Ananya Panday couldn't stop herself from commenting and wrote: "Glg," along with a heart-eyes emoji. Even Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote "Stunning" in her post. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also dropped heart emojis and wrote: "sue," in her post.

Suhana Khan, who has been studying filmmaking at New York's Tisch School of the Arts. Recently, shared a picture from New York of an under-construction building and a truck parked at the bottom of it with a sign that reads: "Don't worry, even if you leave New York, you'll always be a New Yorker." She wrote nothing in the caption and just added a broken heart icon. Going by Suhana Khan's post, it appears that she will be leaving New York soon for future plans. On her post, one of her friends named Timmy Defoor commented: "You're going to do amazing things."

In terms of work, Suhana Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut. Suhana Khan has completed her studies at England's Ardingly College and is a student at the New York University. Previously, she featured in several theatre shows and also in a short film named The Grey Part Of Blue. Suhana Khan has two siblings, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.